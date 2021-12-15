Cycles Life Solutions hosts discussion panel on criminal justice system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you really know about the criminal justice system? From arrests to paroles, Cycles Life Solutions hosted a panel discussion Tuesday to answer any questions people may have.

“Simple things such as a search warrant. when you can have a search warrant, when not to have a search warrant - Miranda.,” Cycles Life Solutions owner Tasha Guidry said. “All these terms, a lot of people don’t understand their rights.”

These were topics discussed at the educational panel. Guidry said she’s worked with the system for 25 years, and in that time, she’s seen the confusion it can bring.

“So, what I did tonight was I brought in a representative from each individual entity that is a part of the criminal justice system,” Guidry said. “Because it’s my belief that in order for us to have true criminal justice reform, that you have to bring all the stakeholders to the table.”

“So, the difference between being detained and being arrested is a very important point where you exercise your right to be quiet, and law enforcement must respect that, as they normally do,” one of the representatives said.

Each representative answered basic questions, and then questions were taken from the public.

“We’re interested in criminal justice reform,” Sandie Macknight said. “You know, for so many years, we’ve been active in literacy and been trying to prevent, you know, cradle to grave pipeline for certain people. So, we’re very interested in justice.”

“The more you know about the ends and outs of the criminal justice system, the better you will be,” Jeanine Blaney said.

