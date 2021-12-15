Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 15, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 13.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 846 new cases.

· 15 new deaths.

· 204 patients hospitalized (6 more than previous update).

· 86% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.28 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 40 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 18 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 37.18 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 29 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.27 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.45 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.62 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.93 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.28 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.76 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 14, 2021

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 13, 2021

Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 10, 2021

Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 9, 2021

Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases

Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:30 AM CST
|
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high hospitalizations in Michigan, New Hampshire and Maine.

Health

SANE/SART Program aims to help victims of sexual assault

Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST
|
By Madison Glaser
It’s a unique program in Southwest Louisiana aiming to help victims of sexual assault.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 8, 2021

Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron

Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST
|
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states. Early reports from South African doctors say omicron cases are generally mild, but global experts warn it's still too early to tell.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 7, 2021

Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.