COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 15, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 13.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 846 new cases.
· 15 new deaths.
· 204 patients hospitalized (6 more than previous update).
· 86% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 49.28 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 40 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 18 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).
· 37.18 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 29 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.27 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.45 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.62 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.93 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38.28 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.76 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE II
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
