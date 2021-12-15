50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood

By KHOU staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KHOU) - A neighborhood got some unwanted visitors, a huge pack of feral hogs, and it didn’t take long for them to do some serious damage.

The security camera on the porch of Glen Garner’s Sienna home captured the midnight dinner party happening on his front lawn.

“I wasn’t expecting to see that. I was thinking maybe to see two, three or four, not 25 or 30,” he said.

After the sun came up one morning last week, Garner stepped outside, to walk his daughter to the bus stop.

The evidence was hard to miss.

“Saw a ton of damage in our front yard, in our neighbors’ yard. Some of the houses down the street were hit worse than others,” Garner said.

When he pulled the security video to identify the offenders, he was shocked.

“You’ve seen one hog, then you’ve seen them all, right? Then you see the whole family troop filing in. It’s just really bizarre,” Garner said.

Like thieves in the night, the herd moves swiftly and quietly.

“And they move really quickly. They were probably in our yard, looking back on our cameras, less than a minute,” he said.

Sienna’s HOA says pigs have become a seasonal problem in the neighborhood.

The sounders move up and down the banks of the Brazos River and ultimately onto residential streets.

Although there haven’t been any confirmed reports of downed fences from the pigs, damage to the flowerbeds and landscaping has been extensive.

A hog trapper who works in Sienna said the only way to control wild pig populations is to capture and kill 75 percent of them.

“For now, we’re just going to clean things up and wait and see,” Garner said.

It’s unclear why the hogs are coming around now, this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
Dozens of feral pigs run wild in Texas neighborhood
Warm to end the week before cooler weather arrives for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning, warm and muggy to round out the week
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Child tax credit close to lapsing as December checks go out