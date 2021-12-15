50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for some residents in Longville area

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil water advisory for some residents in the Longville area.

The affected areas are as follows:

  • Between 733 and 1710 S. A. Cooley Rd.
  • O’Kelley Road
  • Blackberry Road
  • Broussard Road
  • Henry Dougherty Road
  • Stinetiff Road
  • Tome Bruce Road
  • Crockett Lane
  • Martin Baggett Loop.

For additional information, residents can contact Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

During the investigation, detectives learned the theft occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m....
Lake Charles man accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts
Warm to end the week before cooler weather arrives for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning, warm and muggy to round out the week
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 15, 2021
Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for Southwest Louisiana airports announced