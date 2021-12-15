Boil advisory issued for some residents in Longville area
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil water advisory for some residents in the Longville area.
The affected areas are as follows:
- Between 733 and 1710 S. A. Cooley Rd.
- O’Kelley Road
- Blackberry Road
- Broussard Road
- Henry Dougherty Road
- Stinetiff Road
- Tome Bruce Road
- Crockett Lane
- Martin Baggett Loop.
For additional information, residents can contact Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.