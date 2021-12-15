Boil advisory issued for some residents in Longville area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil water advisory for some residents in the Longville area.

The affected areas are as follows:

Between 733 and 1710 S. A. Cooley Rd.

O’Kelley Road

Blackberry Road

Broussard Road

Henry Dougherty Road

Stinetiff Road

Tome Bruce Road

Crockett Lane

Martin Baggett Loop.

For additional information, residents can contact Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000.

