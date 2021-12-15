LifeShare dealing with blood shortage ahead of holiday season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the season of giving, and there’s something you can do to help those in need.

But we’re not talking about a traditional gift. Instead, we’re talking about donating blood.

There has been a low donor turnout in recent months, due in part to COVID-19 and extreme weather, and LifeShare Blood Center is feeling the effects of it.

“You could really be giving the ultimate gift of life to somebody,” Account Director Ashley Blair said.

We’re told the blood supply has remained low all year, but it’s especially scarce this time of year.

“The holiday season is always a hard time for us. Just because everyone is kind of running around, you know. Doing their Christmas shopping. Getting things ready for their home to look beautiful for the holiday,” Blair said.

Blair said just when they feel they’re caught up, something else happens.

“We don’t like to use the words always shortage, but we’ve been doing a great job,” Blair said. “But it seems like every time we get a little bit of a build-up, something else happens. We had a horrific year in 2020, 2021 has been a little better here for us in Southwest Louisiana, but going into the new year, we would like to have a strong start.”

In this busy time, it can be easy to forget about donating blood, but the center is asking people to remember how important their role is.

“Imagine if your family member was in a car accident or had to have emergency surgery and those blood products weren’t there for them,” Blair said. “So, we’re really just asking the community to remember LifeShare.”

Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

“So, what happens with that is really: we break your blood into three parts,” Blair said. “So, we break your blood into red cells, platelets and plasma. And so, each one of those spun-out parts can go to a different person.”

To learn more about donation or to host a blood drive, click HERE.

