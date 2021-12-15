50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Andrew Garfield is Louisiana’s favorite Spider-Man, according to Twitter

Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the German premiere of the movie 'The Amazing Spider-Man in...
Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the German premiere of the movie 'The Amazing Spider-Man in Berlin, Wednesday, June 20, 2012.(Markus Schreiber | AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Over the years, many have debated who plays the best live-action Spider-Man. Now with the new movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” coming out in theaters, it’s a topic that has once again resurfaced among fans.

Now we know who the favorite Spider-Man actor is in each state - at least, according to Twitter.

The staff of betonline.ag put together a map from geotagged Twitter data that shows each state’s choice. Louisiana apparently loves Andrew Garfield as the best Spider-Man.

Best live-action Spider-Man (image from betonline.ag)
Best live-action Spider-Man (image from betonline.ag) (betonline.ag)

However, Garfield is actually last on the list when it comes to how the states feel about him overall. Here’s the ranking:

  • Tobey Maguire - 22 states
  • Tom Holland - 16 states
  • Andrew Garfield - 12 states

Do you agree with this list? Who is your favorite Spider-Man?

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

During the investigation, detectives learned the theft occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m....
Lake Charles man accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts
Boil advisory issued for some residents in Longville area
Warm to end the week before cooler weather arrives for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning, warm and muggy to round out the week
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 15, 2021