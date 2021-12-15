Andrew Garfield is Louisiana’s favorite Spider-Man, according to Twitter

(KALB) - Over the years, many have debated who plays the best live-action Spider-Man. Now with the new movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” coming out in theaters, it’s a topic that has once again resurfaced among fans.

Now we know who the favorite Spider-Man actor is in each state - at least, according to Twitter.

The staff of betonline.ag put together a map from geotagged Twitter data that shows each state’s choice. Louisiana apparently loves Andrew Garfield as the best Spider-Man.

Best live-action Spider-Man (image from betonline.ag) (betonline.ag)

However, Garfield is actually last on the list when it comes to how the states feel about him overall. Here’s the ranking:

Tobey Maguire - 22 states

Tom Holland - 16 states

Andrew Garfield - 12 states

Do you agree with this list? Who is your favorite Spider-Man?

