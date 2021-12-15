Alabama and LSU fighting for the signature of St. James WR Shazz Preston

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I’m very excited. It’s a lot going on. A lot of questions being floated around. But only one person knows the answer.”

Four-star receiver Shazz Preston is wanted by all the big-time programs in the country. But two in particular are zeroing in on Preston, Alabama and LSU.

“They battling it out. On the field and off the field. It’s exciting. I appreciate those programs taking the time out. Even all those other programs taking the time out. Just giving me positive impact during this process. Because this isn’t easy, not everybody can do it. It’s a blessing to be in the position I am. It’s interesting, it’s fun. I enjoyed it, sometimes things need to come to an end,” said Preston.

Preston is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and should see early playing time wherever he lands this fall.

“I just think his work ethic on his own. I think what he does when no one is watching. Putting the work in. Doing the drills, doing the running and all that. Big, fast receiver, good strength and size. He’s going to be a big matchup problem.Whether you use him as inside or outside guy. I think they’re getting somebody that’s going to be ready to come in and produce,” said Robert Valdez.

Well we won’t have to wait long for Preston’s final decision. He’ll sign right here at St. James High School tomorrow afternoon.

