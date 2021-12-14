USS Orleck set to leave Lake Charles today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The USS Orleck is scheduled to leave Lake Charles today.

After more than a decade in Lake Charles, the former Navy ship has found a new home in Jacksonville.

While an exact timeline of today’s move isn’t available, Executive Director Ron Williams said two tugboats will pull the ship from dock, then take it up the Calcasieu River to turn it around.

From there it will be towed downriver, under the I-10 and 210 bridges.

There is no public access to the Orleck’s current location, Williams said.

KPLC will post information more as it is available.

