Truck hits woman’s bed inside house where she is sleeping

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Imagine being sound asleep only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened at a home just outside Westlake this past weekend.

In less than a week, two vehicles flew off the curve at Hollis and Westwood and onto the property of Kevin and Tammy Pickhard.

The first incident began as a hit and run. The Pickards say a driver crashed into their yard and then crashed through their gate to try to get away. The escape attempt was unsuccessful.

Then Saturday night Tammy was sound asleep when a truck crashed through the way actually hitting her bed while she was in it.

“I was shaking, I guess in shock. I went to the bedroom and I did not realize the vehicle had hit me, I was in the bed. It cracked the headboard and shoved the bed out of the way,” said Tammy.

Husband Kevin says he’s tried repeatedly to get something done to protect his home and family.

“I went as far as to put guard rails up because they went clean through my garage one year and I’ve been asking people to help me,” she said.

There is signage and a caution flasher at the curve but:

“Lights and signs. That’s not stopping these people,” said Kevin.

Plus, westbound vehicles often seem to cross the center line as they negotiate the curve from Westwood to Hollis Road. Kevin thinks a roundabout might help, at least slow people down.

“We’re not safe in our house no more,” said Kevin.

“Who wants to stay in a house where you’re thinkin’ if I go to bed is this going to be it?” admits Tammy.

She is traumatized but grateful to be alive.

“Praise Jesus, that’s what I said. That’s all I kept saying when I walked back in that room because I had no clue that that’s what happened. I walk back in the room and I was like, ‘Thank you God. Thank you God. That’s all I kept saying is Thank you God,’” she said.

A spokesman says, “The Police Jury is aware of the recent accident at Hollis and Westwood Roads in Westlake. The Police Jury will review the facts of the incident, as the Police Jury typically does.”

