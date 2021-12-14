50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 13, 2021.

Christopher Eugene Davis, 43, Corpus Christi, TX: Domestic abuse.

Tyler Patrick Hogan, 28, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Robert Anthony Dill, 50, Sulphur: Revocation of parole.

Dathon Joseph Broussard, 18, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,500.

Ramon Alan Sampson, 41, Pensacola, FL: Contempt of court.

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hoppy Joseph Dubois, 45, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Donovan F. Thomas, 55, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Jason Lee Mears, 45, Metairie: Theft under $25,000 (2 charges); contractor fraud worth under $25,000 (2 charges); contractor fraud under $5,000; instate detainer.

Troy Kim McBride, 58, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; battery of a police officer; issuing worthless checks worth under $1,000; contempt of court.

Cody Joseph Richard, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Lynn Manuel, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Michael James Trahan, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

