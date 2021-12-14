St. Jude Dream Home winner 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In case you missed the giveaway over the weekend, the winners have been chosen in the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. In June of this year, all 10,000 tickets for the drawing sold out in just 34 hours.

The winner of the St. Jude Dream House, Chad Evans, was still in shock seeing the house for the very first time Monday, but he says he’s ready to turn this dream house into his home.

Chad Evans and his daughter, Gracie, say they can barely believe the home is theirs.

“I was like, there’s no way. So, I was in denial but not as bad as she was in denial,” Chad said.

“Oh, I thought he was lying, because he likes to play tricks on me all the time, so I thought he was joking. But then, now we’re here,” Gracie said.

They got to walk through their new home for the first time and already can’t wait to move in. Gracie has already claimed her bedroom in their new home as well.

“I mean this is unbelievable, this is beautiful. Beautiful,” Chad said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, like, in person,” Gracie said.

The ticket proceeds raised over $1 million and helped countless families and patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chad said he bought the ticket to help St. Jude children and never imagined he would actually win a new home.

“It’s a win-win. You put in for a house, but really, you really don’t expect to win. [It’s] 1 in 10,000,” Chad said.

Although he is excited to move into the beautiful home, he says he’s especially glad to be able to give to the patients at St. Jude.

One of those patients such as Matthew.

“St. Jude helps me get better.”

“It’s St. Jude, so you know you’re giving for a good cause. Because what they do every day is unbelievable,” Chad said. “So, to be able to help out is really a good feeling.”

Other winners from the drawings won shopping sprees, vehicles and more. For a full breakdown of the 2021 winners, CLICK HERE.

