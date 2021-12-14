Some Lake Charles College Prep students partake in a community project.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brushes in hand, 45 students from Lake Charles College Prep came together Monday morning for a bigger picture.

“After the last couple years we’ve had with covid, the hurricane’s, snow, and all of that, a lot of people still haven’t bounced back, and some people are still struggling,” said student Makyria Harden. “So this small thing can bring a little smile to someone’s face.”

Students used their art skills to transform the windows over at Muller’s lofts.

“They had asked us to make the windows a little bit more friendly, a little bit friendlier, and they decided that they were going to do some holiday drawing,” said art teacher Jessica Broussard. “So my kids competed, and these guys were selected to put their drawings on the windows.”

Broussard explained the importance of this community project.

“The messages you’ll see on this window, and the windows behind us is really important because it makes us stop and think holy cow, it is the holidays, you know, and it makes us forget about all the tragic things that we have either personally or, you know, kind of close-knit been through.”

Snowman’s, Christmas trees, and snowflakes were just a few of the drawings students were working on.

For sophomore Elijah Simon, he tells 7 News what this means to him.

“The hurricane really messed us up a lot,” he said. “So it’s good to come back and just make everything look better.”

Student Makyria Harden is hoping to bring some holiday cheer to the community as they pass by the festive new windows.

“Despite the past couple of years that we had and the past couple of months that there’s still some good going on and that we’re slowly inching our way back to normalcy,” she said.

The students worked until about 3:00 pm Monday afternoon.

If you want to check out the student’s paintings, you can’t miss them. They’re over at Mueller’s lofts on Ryan Street.

