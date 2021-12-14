Recent FEMA awards and what it means for recovery in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The most recent FEMA awards that have been announced are the federal government paying the city back for money already spent on recovery efforts.

The most recent FEMA dollars aren’t necessarily “new money” for the city to spend, it’s a reimbursement.

“Funds that we have received are direct reimbursement for funds that we have already paid out,” Lake Charles Director of Finance Karen Harrell said.

To put it in perspective, Harrell said the city’s emergency spending immediately after the storms on things like debris removal, employee overtime, and contractors, are some of the items now, over a year later, being reimbursed.

“Most of what we’ve incurred to date are those emergency-type measures. And we’ve spent $145 million,” Harrell said.

To date, the City of Lake Charles has received $54 million in reimbursements - just over a third of what’s been spent. The single biggest expense has been debris removal.

“The largest portion of what we’ve spent so far, and what we’ve been reimbursed for, is debris pickup,” Harrell said. “We had incurred about $90 million worth of cost to pick up our debris off of our city streets.”

Though a lot of short-term recovery efforts are just finishing up, the long-term recovery plans are in the works and will take years to complete.

“We don’t want to just worry about rebuilding our parks and our water plants, we want to make sure that our city as a whole, all of our homeowners, all of our commercial buildings, all of our businesses - we want them to come back bigger and stronger as well,” Harrell said.

As the city waits for FEMA to cut the checks to help cover previous expenses, it is already working on other projects, and they too will need federal reimbursement.

