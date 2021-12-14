Poor shooting Cowgirls over-matched in loss at Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — McNeese women’s basketball was overmatched in all phases of the game Monday night, falling 109-38 at Oregon to conclude its West Coast trip.

The Ducks had the advantage in both height and athleticism but the Cowgirls continued to hustle until the final horn. The height advantage caused problems for McNeese in the paint and on the boards all night long. Oregon outrebounded McNeese 55-24, scored 54 points in the paint, and picked up 11 blocks.

Six Ducks scored in double figures with Kylee Watson (10 of 11) and Sydney Parrish (8 of 14) leading all players with 21 points apiece. Parish ended the game with 11 rebounds to record her second double-double of the season. Ahlise Hurst scored 18 points with all her points coming from three-pointers (6 of 8). Shannon Dufficy and Phillipina Kyei added 12, and Sedona Prince rounded out the double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Le’Shenae Stubblefield came off the bench to lead the Cowgirls with eight points while Kaili Chamberlin, Cristina Gil, Desirae Hansen, and Clara Rosini all pitched in with five points apiece. Hansen and Taylor Wilkins led McNeese with four rebounds apiece.

Like in previous games, the opponent got off to a quick start and tonight wasn’t any different as Oregon scored the games’ first 27 points on 12 of 14 from the field including 3 of 4 from three-point range.

McNeese scored its first points of the game with 2:54 left in the opening quarter on a layup by Kaili Chamberlin then followed that with four straight points, taking advantage of a few Oregon misses but the Ducks continued to use its inside game to hold a 32-7 lead after the first quarter.

Oregon continued to go inside in the second quarter to extend its lead and held a 54-14 halftime lead behind a 57.0 shooting percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the free throw line.

McNeese shot 19.0 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from the free throw line. Cristina Gil led the Cowgirls with five points in the first half on 2 of 5 attempts including one three-pointer.

Oregon started the second half like it started the game, by scoring the first 16 points of the quarter before Hansen drained a three-pointer, the first of the game with 4:04 left in the quarter. The Ducks ended the quarter making all seven of their attempts to lead 84-25.

The Ducks hit the century mark for the first time this season, outscoring McNeese 25-13 in the final period and ended the game shooting 61.0 percent from the field including 55.0 percent from behind the arc.

McNeese ended the game shooting 21.0 percent from the field, 16.0 percent from three-point range and 58.0 percent from the free throw line, making 7 of 12 attempts.

The Cowgirls will take a few days off before traveling to Monroe Saturday to face UL-Monroe at 12 p.m. in their fifth straight road game.

NEXT GAME

Sat., Dec. 18 at UL-Monroe (12 p.m./ESPN+)

NEXT HOME GAME

Wed., Dec. 22 vs. La. Tech (6:30 p.m.)

