New debt collection rule now effective

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -This time of year, many people fall into debt.

And in January calls and notices may come if payments are late.

But there are rules debt collectors must follow.

If it seems like you’re being bombarded with calls from debt collectors remember they must follow certain rules. And if they don’t-- there’s a good chance someone is trying to scam you.

The narrator on a Federal Trade Commission video asks, “Falling behind on your bills? Even if you owe more than you can handle, you still have rights.”

Most legitimate debt collectors do follow the rules. And if they’re not chances are it’s not a legitimate debt collector. BBB president Angela Guth says the first thing to do is validate the debt and the company trying to collect it.

“What is the nature of this collection. Where did it originate from? Is it a credit card? Is it a doctor’s office that you owe? Can they give you an account number possibly? Date of service, very important,” said Guth.

As well, legit debt collectors should not threaten you because it’s against the law.

An FTC video shows examples of unacceptable calls. “if you don’t pay, we will have you arrested and deported.” Or this: “This is your final warning, if you don’t pay, we’ll contact your employer and make them pay.”

Guth says hang up and report the call.

Debt collectors can now contact you on social media, but it must be a private message:

“Just like with phone calls, with phone calls they’re not allowed to call you before 8 a.m.in the morning, they’re not allowed to contact you after 9 p.m. At night. The same things are going to happen when it comes to social media. It can’t be a public post that they’re making to your profile. They actually have to reach out to you via messenger, some sort of direct messaging,” said Guth.

If you’re having an issue with a debt collector, you can file a complaint.

For details on how to do that visit the KPLC web site

For information on filing a complaint click here. You may also submit a complaint with the cfpb online or by calling 855-411 cfpb (2372)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.