McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers awarded with multiple All-American honors

LAKE CHARLES – Outgoing McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers was named All-American to two different organizations on Tuesday, earning first-team honors by the Associated Press and third-team accolades by HERO Sports.

The Houston native joined an elite group two weeks ago when he became just the eighth player in Southland Conference history to be named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

A consensus All-American in 2020 and preseason first-team All-American for this fall, recently finished seventh in the voting for the FCS Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the nation.

He’s the first McNeese player to garner first-team AP All-American honors since running back Toddrick Pendland in 2008 and 2009 and just the sixth multi-year first-teamer in school history joining Pendland, Bryan Smith (2006 and 2007), Roderick Royal (2002 and 2003), Terry Irving (1992 and 1993), and James Files (1974 and 1975).

Chambers led the Southland Conference with 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss this past season, marking the second consecutive year to lead the league in both categories. He ends his two-year McNeese career by becoming the first player to average a sack per game in school history with 18 quarterback sacks in 18 career games played. He recorded all 10.5 of his sacks this season in the final eight games of the year.

A two-time first-team all-conference selection, Chambers is only the second Cowboy player to be named the league’s top defensive player multiple times (Terry Irving, 1992 and 1993) while giving the Cowboys their fourth straight conference top defensive award (B.J. Blunt, 2018; Chris Livings, 2019; Chambers 2020 and 2021) and the 16 selection overall.

Chambers, who has been invited to play in the Hula Bowl, recently received his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

