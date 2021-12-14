Mandeville WR Landon Ibieta receives offer from his ‘dream school’ LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta finally got the offer he’s been waiting a long time for, a scholarship from the LSU Tigers.

“Really cool, especially because it’s my dream school. I’ve been waiting on it for a long time. Just to walk out from the tunnel into the stadium was a great experience,” said Mandeville senior Landon Ibieta.

And the offer came at the perfect time.

“Yeah it was very cool. It actually happened an hour before my birthday. It was almost like an early birthday gift,” said Ibieta.

Brian Kelly has been on the job only a few weeks, but Ibieta expects great things from the Tiger head coach.

“You can tell he knows how to win. You can just feel that he’s going to change the culture there. Basically what he told me was, he watched my film, he was surprised I didn’t have that offer awhile back,” said Ibieta.

Ibieta is a Miami commit, but LSU is coming on strong. The school that finally lands the receiver, will possess a dynamic talent.

“I just think you’re getting a playmaker. If you watch the film you know. He’s got burst like I’ve never seen before. He’s literally the most polished high school wide receiver I’ve ever seen or coached. He gets the ball in space, you’re in trouble. He gets one step on you, he’ll turn it into five real quick. He’s a special kind of athlete when it comes to that,” said Mandeville head football coach Hutch Gonzales.

LSU’s 2022 recruiting class right now has zero wide receivers committed.

