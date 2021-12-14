Lake Charles couple seeks approval for multi-purpose kitchen

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A brand new kitchen for local food truck operators - that’s the vision a Lake Charles couple has for a new facility on Oak Park Boulevard. The idea was discussed at Monday’s planning and zoning meeting.

The proposed facility would serve many different purposes.

“We wanted to be, you know, one of the first ones, as well, to get that commissary kitchen,” Kevin Richardson said. “Also, that would be somewhere we could do cooking classes, as well, for the youth in the area.”

Stephanie and Kevin Richardson have been in the catering business for 15 years. They’ve also owned ice cream trucks and food trailers.

“There’s a need for a commissary kitchen in the city right now,” Kevin said. “If you notice, there’s a lot of food trucks and ice cream trucks that’s around. They have to have a home base to say this is where they’re doing their food out of.”

The facility did raise some concerns. The potential of increased traffic and whether it would be used for a soup kitchen were both brought up at the meeting.

Richardson said the facility is for business and personal use, and it will not disrupt traffic.

“The traffic issue with commissary kitchen, I don’t think so, because it’s not going to be like a sit-down restaurant,” Stephanie Richardson said. “This is going to be like a night thing that we’ll host for night classes - for cooking classes. So, people are going to park in the driveway, and then they’ll be leaving just like anywhere else.”

The council was unable to make a decision, as there were several variances that need to be worked out. They will discuss approval of the facility at January’s meeting.

