I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 18
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced the fifth ‘I-10 Bowl’ will be held on December 18 in Westlake. The game will pit the Lafayette area all-stars vs. the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Jennings.
Due to the late start to the season, the game wasn’t played at the end of the 2020 football season.
The I-10 Bowl will be played at Westlake High School on Saturday, December 18, at noon. It’s the first time Lake Charles has hosted the game since 2017. LC is 0-4 in the I-10 Bowl.
The Lake Charles All-Stars will begin practicing on December 13.
Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there.
Former Sulphur head coach and current Westlake assistant Harold Fuselier will serve as the Lake Charles head coach.
Below is the initial 2021 roster.
Quarterback:
Koltin LeBleu, Iowa
Running Back:
Tag Stelly, Sulphur
Caleb Gallashaw, Leesville
Trevor Etienne, Jennings
Devonte Guidroz, LCCP
Wide Receiver:
Kemhari Pruitt, Leesville
Keshlon Jackson, LCCP
Curtis Deville, Iowa
Kaleb Vizier, Sulphur
Cody Bertrand, Sam Houston
Offensive Line:
Jacob Kershaw, Iowa
Jaden Smith, Jennings
Donovan Henderson, Hamilton Christian
Reginald Burks, LCCP
Jaylin Easton, LCCP
Offensive Athlete:
Tyree Brown, Washington-Marion
Taije Ceasar, DeQuincy
Defensive Line:
Javan Thomas, Barbe
Alex Sims, Westlake
Seth Longino, Oakdale
Brett King, Grand Lake
lan Richard, LCCP
Chris Simmons, DeQuincy
Linebacker:
Nathan Mawae, Leesville
Ray Thomas, Washington-Marion
Ross Denison, Iowa
Hudson Snyder, DeQuincy
Koen Leblanc, Welsh
Defensive Back:
Crajuan Bennett, Iowa
Marcus Duhon, St. Louis Catholic
Logan Richard, Hamilton
Kevin Thomas, LCCP
Kicker/Punter:
Jose Mijares, DeRidder
Coaching Staff:
Head coach - Harold Fuselier, Westlake
Offensive Coordinator - Chad Davis, Sam Houston
Defensive coordinator - Brad Kellogg, Westlake
Linebackers - Meshach Worthen, DeRidder
Defensive line - Matt Dufresne, DeQuincy
Defensive back - Troy Gardner, Rosepine
Offensive line - James Estes, Jennings
Running backs - Sterling Mobley, Hamilton Christian
Wide receivers - Billy Christian, lowa
