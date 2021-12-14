I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 18

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced the fifth ‘I-10 Bowl’ will be held on December 18 in Westlake. The game will pit the Lafayette area all-stars vs. the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Jennings.

Due to the late start to the season, the game wasn’t played at the end of the 2020 football season.

The I-10 Bowl will be played at Westlake High School on Saturday, December 18, at noon. It’s the first time Lake Charles has hosted the game since 2017. LC is 0-4 in the I-10 Bowl.

The Lake Charles All-Stars will begin practicing on December 13.

Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there.

Former Sulphur head coach and current Westlake assistant Harold Fuselier will serve as the Lake Charles head coach.

Below is the initial 2021 roster.

Quarterback:

Koltin LeBleu, Iowa

Running Back:

Tag Stelly, Sulphur

Caleb Gallashaw, Leesville

Trevor Etienne, Jennings

Devonte Guidroz, LCCP

Wide Receiver:

Kemhari Pruitt, Leesville

Keshlon Jackson, LCCP

Curtis Deville, Iowa

Kaleb Vizier, Sulphur

Cody Bertrand, Sam Houston

Offensive Line:

Jacob Kershaw, Iowa

Jaden Smith, Jennings

Donovan Henderson, Hamilton Christian

Reginald Burks, LCCP

Jaylin Easton, LCCP

Offensive Athlete:

Tyree Brown, Washington-Marion

Taije Ceasar, DeQuincy

Defensive Line:

Javan Thomas, Barbe

Alex Sims, Westlake

Seth Longino, Oakdale

Brett King, Grand Lake

lan Richard, LCCP

Chris Simmons, DeQuincy

Linebacker:

Nathan Mawae, Leesville

Ray Thomas, Washington-Marion

Ross Denison, Iowa

Hudson Snyder, DeQuincy

Koen Leblanc, Welsh

Defensive Back:

Crajuan Bennett, Iowa

Marcus Duhon, St. Louis Catholic

Logan Richard, Hamilton

Kevin Thomas, LCCP

Kicker/Punter:

Jose Mijares, DeRidder

Coaching Staff:

Head coach - Harold Fuselier, Westlake

Offensive Coordinator - Chad Davis, Sam Houston

Defensive coordinator - Brad Kellogg, Westlake

Linebackers - Meshach Worthen, DeRidder

Defensive line - Matt Dufresne, DeQuincy

Defensive back - Troy Gardner, Rosepine

Offensive line - James Estes, Jennings

Running backs - Sterling Mobley, Hamilton Christian

Wide receivers - Billy Christian, lowa

