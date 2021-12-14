50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein named MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary four-star quarterback and current Texas A&M commit for the class of 2023 Eli Holstein has been named MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.

Holstein, is fresh off a 15-0 record and led the Broncos to the Class 5A State Championship with a 28-20 win over Ponchatoula.

RELATED: Zachary wins 2021 Class 5A state title

The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback finished the season with 3,228 yards passing and 30 touchdowns, while adding 518 yards rushing and 14 more touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, the Aggie commit ranks as the No. 6 player overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 67 overall in the nation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

I-10 Bowl: Lake Charles hits practice field for first time
I-10 Bowl: Lake Charles hits practice field for first time
I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 18
SLCHS
Dec. 10 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights
e
Dec. 10 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights