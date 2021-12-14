First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid this week, next front more than a week away

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully you enjoyed the brief cool-down we had over the weekend, because I see no signs of more cold weather for the next week! Tonight will be warmer and more humid with low temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s north of I-10 and much warmer mid 60s at the coast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but rain looks very limited. I am only including a 10% chance of rain and any rain that forms will be limited and light. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s while morning lows remain in the 60s. Patchy fog could become an issue at times as warm humid air moves across the cool Gulf waters.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with highs likely reaching the 80 degree mark! Morning lows will also climb with most areas only dropping into the mid 60s. Rain still looks pretty limited, though a few more showers could form; so for now the forecast will include a 20% chance of rain.

A large storm system will develop across Texas by the weekend and this will likely bring a better chance of rain to Southwest Louisiana. Considerable uncertainty exists mainly with the timing of this system and thus when the impacts will be felt here in SWLA. For now I am increasing the chance of rain to 40% on Saturday and up to 60% Sunday. Temperatures will remain above normal though not as extreme as we saw earlier in the week thanks to clouds and rain holding temperatures lower.

A cold front will arrive Monday of next week and this will likely bring widespread rain to our area followed by another cool-down into next week. Remember the further out in time we go the forecast is always more uncertain and subject to change. We will continue to monitor the front and impacts it may bring to SWLA. Temperatures behind the front will likely drop back to near normal with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Looking at the long-range models toward Christmas shows warmer weather returning late next week and likely remaining in place through Christmas weekend. Though again that is very much subject to change with time.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

