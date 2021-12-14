FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and muggy start, dry weather around the next few days

Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are much warmer starting out this morning as clouds continue to move through as well as an increase in our moisture as winds continue to turn back out of the south. Our drier weather thankfully will stick around and we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds as we head throughout the day, even though a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Better chances of rain will begin to return as we head towards the weekend as our next front arrives.

Heading out the door this morning expect temperatures to be some 10-120 degrees warmer than what we were seeing for our Monday morning as many areas are sitting in the lower to middle 60′s. Moisture has really returned to the area and you’ll feel the stickiness in the air as you step out, but thankfully we aren’t dealing with too many issues with fog this morning. A few showers have been popping up across the Gulf this morning as well and as they near the coastline they have been loosing their steam and fizzling out and for much of the day rain won’t be an issue other than a quick passing sprinkle or shower possible, but the better opportunity for that will be back to the west today. Instead expect a mixture of sun and clouds once again with highs climbing into the middle to upper 70′s but feeling more like late spring to early summer thanks to the muggy conditions.

Unfortunately, cooler and drier weather really isn’t in the cards over the next few days as we see temperatures continuing to remain some 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. High pressure is continuing to slide to the east and bringing southerly winds with the clock-wise flow around the ridge and that will keep things on the cloudy side with a few peaks of sunshine here and there. Overnight lows through the end of the week will continue to be mild so you many need to keep the AC on at night with lows in the lower to middle 60′s. Highs for the afternoon once again make a run for the upper 70′s to lower 80′s, but with the moisture continuing to increase we could expect a few isolated showers heading into Thursday and Friday even though our rain chances remain relatively low. Things will begin to change heading into the weekend as a front approaches.

An area of low pressure will begin to develop back to the west over Texas as we head into Friday and that will slowly move towards the area heading into Saturday. The weekend does look to be unsettled with showers and storms into the area and that could bring us some decent rain totals as the area of low pressure tracks a little farther to the south. Highs also look to cool down a little with many areas back into the lower 60′s for early next week, but that is something we will keep a close eye on as we get closer. For now enjoy the dry stretch of weather ahead as well as the warmer temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

