Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated following her arrest Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Lake Charles Police Department arrested CPSO deputy Brittney Williams around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, for alleged aggravated battery and domestic abuse child endangerment, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Williams worked in investigations and had been with the department for approximately 14 years before being terminated, according to Vincent.

