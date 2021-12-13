50/50 Thursdays
Woman indicted for allegedly injuring infant in March

Mary Nykole Labove, 25, is accused of injuring a 2-month-old in March 2021. She was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on Dec. 10, 2021, after she was indicted by a grand jury in Jeff Davis Parish on one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. She was extradited to Jeff Davis, where she is being held without bond in the parish jail.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman accused of injuring a 2-month-old in March 2021 was arrested Friday.

Mary Nykole Labove, 25, was arrested in Calcasieu Parish after she was indicted by a grand jury in Jeff Davis Parish on one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. She was extradited to Jeff Davis, where she is being held without bond in the parish jail.

The 2-month-old was treated at New Orleans Children’s hospital for bruises, broken bones and a skull fracture, according to Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The infant is now in foster care and continuing physical therapy, he said.

Additional arrests are expected, according to Ivey.

