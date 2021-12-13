Welsh man accused of theft and illegal possession of stolen things

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man has been accused of theft and illegal possession of stolen things, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff Davis detectives accused Jimmy Edward Nutt, 50, of Welsh, of two counts of illegal possession of stolen things; and one count of theft on Monday, Dec. 13, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Nutt was arrested and booked into the parish jail by the Welsh Police Department on Sunday, Dec. 12, for unrelated charges, according to Ivey.

Detectives linked Jimmy Edward Nutt, 50, of Welsh, to the theft of a bass boat, power tools and lumber from a residence on June 15, 2021, according to Ivey.

Nutt is currently held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.