WATCH LIVE: BRPD addresses crime in Baton Rouge following deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced it will hold a news conference on Monday, Dec. 13, to address crime in the city.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Officials did not give specifics about the news conference but it comes just three days after a shooting on Brightside Drive near River Road left two people dead, including a child.

RELATED: Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive

WAFB will air the event LIVE on-air. It will also be streamed online, in the WAFB news app, and in the WAFB app on streaming devices like Roku and Amazon FireTV.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.