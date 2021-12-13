50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: BRPD addresses crime in Baton Rouge following deadly shooting

News conference scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced it will hold a news conference on Monday, Dec. 13, to address crime in the city.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Officials did not give specifics about the news conference but it comes just three days after a shooting on Brightside Drive near River Road left two people dead, including a child.

RELATED: Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive

WAFB will air the event LIVE on-air. It will also be streamed online, in the WAFB news app, and in the WAFB app on streaming devices like Roku and Amazon FireTV.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Residents from across the region are invited to attend the free event and will have the...
SWLAHEC to hold hurricane recovery resource fair Dec. 18
The Biden Administration has filed a motion to ‘stay’ in the federal lawsuit filed by the...
Biden Administration files motion to ‘stay’ fed. contractor vaccine mandate case in Louisiana
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 13, 2021
A little warmer this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the morning, warming up throughout the week