U-High 4-star CB Austin Ausberry commits to Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Austin Ausberry, a four-star cornerback at U-High announced his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on Monday, Dec. 13.

Ausberry chose Auburn over LSU, Alabama, Florida, and Michigan.

He is ranked No. 177 overall, is the No. 22 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, and is considered the No. 13 player in the state of Louisiana.

