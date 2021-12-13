50/50 Thursdays
U-High 4-star CB Austin Ausberry commits to Auburn

U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry (4)
U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Austin Ausberry, a four-star cornerback at U-High announced his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on Monday, Dec. 13.

Ausberry chose Auburn over LSU, Alabama, Florida, and Michigan.

He is ranked No. 177 overall, is the No. 22 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, and is considered the No. 13 player in the state of Louisiana.

CLICK HERE for more.

