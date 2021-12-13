SWLAHEC to hold hurricane recovery resource fair Dec. 18

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center announced a hurricane recovery resource fair, set for Saturday, Dec. 18.

SWLAHEC said they, along with a group of volunteers, are hosting the fair at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (2000 N. Simmons St.) from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Residents from across the region are invited to attend the free event and will have the opportunity to get all their hurricane-related questions answered in one convenient location, according to SWLAHEC.

SWLAHEC said in addition to hurricane recovery assistance, a variety of other resources and programs will be offered:

Hurricane recovery assistance. The SWLA Civilian Corps, a locally-based group of trained volunteers, will be on hand to assist residents who continue to face bureaucratic hurdles when it comes to hurricane recovery. They can answer questions and/or point residents in the right direction for assistance.

Community Development Financial Institutions. Representatives from Southwest Louisiana Credit Union will be onsite to discuss their resources and answer questions about CDFIs. CDFIs are mission-driven banking institutions that have a goal of expanding economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing products and services to local residents and businesses. The CDFI designation allows SWLACU to be eligible for CDFI Fund grants, resources and programs that invest public and private capital into communities that access to financing.

Free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots. With Louisiana’s “Shot for $100″ program, residents choosing to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive $100. This includes all adults and children ages 5 – 17.

Health insurance assistance. Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana will be available to provide in-person assistance to anyone interested in enrolling in a health insurance plan for 2022. Navigators provide free, local and confidential Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment assistance.

“Event attendees will notice this Hurricane Recovery Resource Fair is truly an event for the community led by the community,” CEO of Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center Brian Burton said. “Here in Lake Charles, we are blessed with so many wonderful men and women who are passionate about this place we call home and want to do everything they can to help in its recovery.”

For more information or questions about the event, you are asked to contact Donald Fondel at Donald.Fondel@swlahec.com or call (337) 912-4384.

