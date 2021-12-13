50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 12, 2021.

  • Donovan James Lee, 34, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.
  • David Paul Johnson, 21, Lake Charles: First-offense operating while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
  • Jacob Kye Granger, 32, Vinton: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while under suspension; ignition interlock devices.
  • Shantia Monique Allen, 36, Orange, Texas: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Desmond Dwight Greene, 42, Westlake: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; intentional littering.
  • Matthew Steven Yates, 36, Lake Charles: Fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.
  • Seth Allen Barrick, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; CDS IV possession; contraband in penal institutions; probation detainer.

