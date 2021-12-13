SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 12, 2021.

Donovan James Lee, 34, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.

David Paul Johnson, 21, Lake Charles: First-offense operating while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Jacob Kye Granger, 32, Vinton: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while under suspension; ignition interlock devices.

Shantia Monique Allen, 36, Orange, Texas: Domestic abuse battery.

Desmond Dwight Greene, 42, Westlake: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; intentional littering.

Matthew Steven Yates, 36, Lake Charles: Fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.