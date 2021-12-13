Salvation Army’s Battle of the Bells

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The mayor’s offices in Sulphur, Westlake and lake Charles are battling it out to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army’s Battle of the Bell competition.

“It’s really a camaraderie, but the effort is to see who can continue to make the best effort at contributing to the overall effort of meeting the needs of our citizens, Al Williams II said.

Williams is representing the Lake Charles mayor’s office, competing with Sulphur and the reigning champs of Westlake.

“To compete with the other cities for the the battle of the bells, it takes a little extra work, but out residents here step up in a big way which help us win and beat the bigger cities,” Westlake city council member Michael Bergeron said.

Bergeron said that the Westlake team is hoping to hold onto that title for another year, but the Sulphur Mayor has other ideas for the trophy.

“We feel like we’re going to be the winners this year couple years ago, we were in the running for that. Westlake ended up with it, but we’re going to take that trophy back this year,” Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said.

Danahay adds that though it’s fun to compete, it’s all for a good reason.

“We’re very pleased to do this for the salvation army,” Danahay said. “They bring so much back to our community and it’s our way of giving back.”

All of the money that goes into the red kettles during Battle of the Bells gets to stay right here in Southwest Louisiana.

“We help with utility assistance, rent assistance, clothing food. This time of year, we’re doing Christmas toys and Christmas gifts and we’re hoping in the spring to reopen our shelter for the homeless,” Lt. Roslyn Morrison with the Lake Charles Salvation Army said.

Morrison said that in the previous year, 2019, Battle of the Bells raised just under $6,000 between the three cities and is hoping for a good turn out this year as well.

