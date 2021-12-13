50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13, 2020.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dance moves by new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly may not be the most impressive ever seen but the message is causing many Tiger fans to smile.

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, a five-star recruit and LSU commit, tweeted a video of him and Kelly with the message, “Got my coach!!”

The early signing period for athletes starts Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Follow WAFB for full coverage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Hue Jackson was named head football coach at Grambling State University on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Hue Jackson announced as 14th head football coach at Grambling State
Cory McCoy
Sports Person of the Week - Cory McCoy
Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University
Eric Dooley officially introduced as the new football coach at Southern University
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
Frank Wilson coaching on the sideline.
Frank Wilson leaves McNeese, heads back to LSU