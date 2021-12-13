FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the morning, warming up throughout the week

Go ahead and grab the coffee with the chilly start this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our chilly starts continue this morning as many areas have managed to reach the lower to middle 40′s early this morning, but changes are underway as many locations are actually warming this morning. Part of the reason is cloud cover is working its way in from the south and that is gonna act as a blanket and help to trap the heat closer to the ground. We can expect the above normal temperatures to return once again for much of the week before a cold front by next weekend flips the pattern once again.

Rain chances remain low so it will be nice to head outside (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning to work and school make sure to grab the jacket or light coat as temperatures remain on the chilly side, but we will warm things up through through the afternoon. Clouds will be a part of the forecast today as we see partly to mostly cloudy skies as moisture will continue to return with winds turning more easterly to southeasterly throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer than what we saw for our Sunday as highs will top off in the middle to upper 60′s, but the one positive is that we stay on the drier side of things as high pressure stays close enough to keep most of the rain off to the south. Any plans for this afternoon or evening will be fine as well with temperatures slowly cooling, but we can expect our warm nights to return as moisture will begin to return fairly quickly with our southerly winds and starting Tuesday morning we look to be some 15-20 degrees warmer with lows in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

We'll see above average temperatures once again this week (KPLC)

High pressure will continue to drift off to the east and remain over the eastern seaboard and stay just strong enough that our weather will stay on the pleasant side for now. We’ll really begin to warm temperatures for the afternoon starting Tuesday and for much of the upcoming week as highs will manage to climb into the upper 70′s to near 80 over the course of the next 4 days or so and that will remain around 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Models for now keep us relatively dry with just a slim chance of a passing shower through mid-week but as we near the end of the week and into next weekend our rain chances will be going up as we track our next storm system approaching the area. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out as we head into Thursday and Friday with a weak frontal boundary pushing in from the north, but it looks to weaken as it gets closer and not be a real issue for our area.

Rain chances a little higher heading into late week (KPLC)

Moving into next weekend however a stronger front looks to push into portions of Texas and that will slide our north as it lifts to the north and east, but while it does so it looks to bring scattered showers and storms to the area before a bigger change arrives. If you are hoping for some cooler weather to return, there is some good news as models bring cooler weather to start early next week with highs back into the lower 60′s with some chilly nights. We’ll see how that plays out, but for now enjoy the dry and warm weather over the next few days.

Rain chances remain low over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.