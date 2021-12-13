COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 13, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 and 87% of deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.
Today, LDH reports 1,171 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since 12/10/21. 98.5% of these cases are tied to community spread. pic.twitter.com/hcUqTal56D— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 13, 2021
The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 13.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,171 new cases.
· 7 new deaths.
· 199 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).
· 87% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 49.28 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 60 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 15 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 37.18 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 45 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.27 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.45 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.62 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.93 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 10 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38.28 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.76 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE II
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
