50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Survey: 22% of Christmas gatherings in La. & Ark. involve drunken arguments

Liquor bottles
Liquor bottles(WILX)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new survey says just over a fifth of Christmas gatherings in Louisiana and Arkansas involve some kind of drunken argument.

In November, 3,405 people nationwide were asked about arguments among their yule-tide gatherings.

22% of respondents in both Arkansas and Louisiana said their holiday festivities included someone getting drunk and having an argument with someone else. In Mississippi, it was 30%.

The national average was 21%.

Delaware had the highest percentage with 33% of respondents reporting crapulent Christmas conflicts.

Hawaii was on the low end, with only 5% of respondents reporting volatile drunken disagreements at their Christmas gatherings.

The biggest catalyst, according to respondents, was someone bringing up politics.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Nutt is currently held on a $20,000 bond, according to authorities.
Welsh man accused of theft and illegal possession of stolen things
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD addresses crime in Baton Rouge following deadly shooting
Residents from across the region are invited to attend the free event and will have the...
SWLAHEC to hold hurricane recovery resource fair Dec. 18
The Biden Administration has filed a motion to ‘stay’ in the federal lawsuit filed by the...
Biden Administration files motion to ‘stay’ fed. contractor vaccine mandate case in Louisiana
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 13, 2021