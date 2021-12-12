50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 11, 2021.

Christina Faye Edwards, 36, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

William Hunter Pickett, 22, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Deandre James Nelson, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Lynette Jean Robertson, 50, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I (2 charges); direct contempt of court (3 charges); theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Temperatures continue to cool for the evening making it perfect for some Gumbo
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives for Sunday, turning drier for the start of the week
Law Talk
Free legal advice offered over Lake Area radio waves
The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% -...
McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable
Police lights
One injured in Jennings shooting Saturday evening