SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 11, 2021.

Christina Faye Edwards, 36, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

William Hunter Pickett, 22, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Deandre James Nelson, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Lynette Jean Robertson, 50, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I (2 charges); direct contempt of court (3 charges); theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass.

