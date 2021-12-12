St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The winners have been chosen in the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! In June of this year, all 10,000 tickets for the drawing sold out in just 34 hours. Today all the entries were dropped into the hopper and the winning tickets were as follows:

The winner of the 2021 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house built by Salvador Custom Homes is Chad Evans of Lake Charles.

Debi Allain of Lake Charles won the $5,000 shopping spree from Changing Spaces.

Tim Odom of Lake Charles is the winner of the Cummins 20kW Standby Generator and install courtesy of Sirius Power Generation.

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax LS from Lake Charles Area Chevrolet Dealers was won by Diane Harris of Westlake.

The fundraiser made over $1,000,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Funds are used to support research and care for children battling cancer. No family ever receives a bill from St. Jude’s for medical care, food, lodging or travel.

