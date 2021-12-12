50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints halt five-game losing streak by beating the Jets

Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints losing streak that dated back to Nov. 7 is finally over. New Orleans got by the lowly Jets, 30-9.

The Saints win improves their record to 6-7 on the season. The Black and Gold were last victorious on Halloween against Tampa Bay.

After missing four straight games, Alvin Kamara returned to the lineup with a bang. He racked up 31 touches, totaling 145 yards.

Kamara also found the end zone on the afternoon with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Taysom Hill also scored twice against the Jets. First on a 2-yard touchdown run, and at the end of the game on a 44-yard run. It was Hill’s first win of the season as the Saints starting QB.

Hill went 15-of-21 passing for a 175 yards.

Nick Vannett led the Saints in reception yards with 44 on three catches.

The Saints will hit the road next week again, this time matching up with NFC South-leading Bucs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the...
Mark Ingram joins Cam Jordan on Saints COVID list ahead of Jets game
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training...
Kamara is primed for return to starting lineup
Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the...
Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
Saints open as 6-point favorites over the Jets