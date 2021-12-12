50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

One injured in Jennings shooting Saturday evening

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One man was non-fatally injured in a shooting on the 1700 block of South Main Street in Jennings, police say.

Approximately six to nine shots were fired during the incident Saturday evening, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

The victim was either shot or hit with shrapnel in the arm and is in stable condition, Semmes said. Two cars and a residence were also struck.

Semmes said they have not identified a suspect and no arrests have been made.

Semmes asks anyone with information about the incident to contact him at 337-275-9005.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Temperatures continue to cool for the evening making it perfect for some Gumbo
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives for Sunday, turning drier for the start of the week
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2021
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states