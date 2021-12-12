One injured in Jennings shooting Saturday evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One man was non-fatally injured in a shooting on the 1700 block of South Main Street in Jennings, police say.

Approximately six to nine shots were fired during the incident Saturday evening, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

The victim was either shot or hit with shrapnel in the arm and is in stable condition, Semmes said. Two cars and a residence were also struck.

Semmes said they have not identified a suspect and no arrests have been made.

Semmes asks anyone with information about the incident to contact him at 337-275-9005.

