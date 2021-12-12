50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable

The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% -...
The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% - 43%).(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - John McMahon has won the runoff for Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable.

The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% - 43%).

The Nov. 13 election saw McMahon take 173 votes (49%) and Riley take 140 votes (40%)

This will be McMahon’s first time holding office.

According to the state, the race had an unofficial voter turnout of 20.2%

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Dec. 11 Election: Results for Beauregard and Allen parishes
Election results for SWLA.
Dec. 11 Election: Results for SWLA
'I Voted' sticker for Louisiana 2020
Dec. 11 Election: Taxes on the ballot as SWLA voters head to the polls
Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on...
Dec. 11 Election: Absentee ballot deadlines