McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - John McMahon has won the runoff for Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable.

The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% - 43%).

The Nov. 13 election saw McMahon take 173 votes (49%) and Riley take 140 votes (40%)

This will be McMahon’s first time holding office.

According to the state, the race had an unofficial voter turnout of 20.2%

