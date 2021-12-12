McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - John McMahon has won the runoff for Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable.
The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% - 43%).
The Nov. 13 election saw McMahon take 173 votes (49%) and Riley take 140 votes (40%)
This will be McMahon’s first time holding office.
According to the state, the race had an unofficial voter turnout of 20.2%
