50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Free legal advice offered over Lake Area radio waves

Law Talk
Law Talk(SWLA Law Center)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A free legal counseling service is being broadcast live on the air waves.

The Southwest Louisiana Law Center has launched is new, radio ask-a-lawyer call in talk show. It’s called “Law Talk.”

The show receives many questions from callers on a variety of legal topics ranging from wills and successions, but some of the most common questions involve contractor disputes.

The show is hosted every Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. by Law Center attorneys Jonathan Fontenot and Mark Judson. Listeners can call 337-706-0113 to get answers to any kind of legal question.

It can be heard on 104.1 FM in Lake Charles, and 98.5 FM in Lafayette, or you can download the app at Newstalk 104.1 FM.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Temperatures continue to cool for the evening making it perfect for some Gumbo
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives for Sunday, turning drier for the start of the week
The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% -...
McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable
Police lights
One injured in Jennings shooting Saturday evening
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2021