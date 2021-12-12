Free legal advice offered over Lake Area radio waves

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A free legal counseling service is being broadcast live on the air waves.

The Southwest Louisiana Law Center has launched is new, radio ask-a-lawyer call in talk show. It’s called “Law Talk.”

The show receives many questions from callers on a variety of legal topics ranging from wills and successions, but some of the most common questions involve contractor disputes.

The show is hosted every Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. by Law Center attorneys Jonathan Fontenot and Mark Judson. Listeners can call 337-706-0113 to get answers to any kind of legal question.

It can be heard on 104.1 FM in Lake Charles, and 98.5 FM in Lafayette, or you can download the app at Newstalk 104.1 FM.

