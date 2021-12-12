FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather sticking around, turning warmer over over next few days

Temperatures cool this evening as skies remain mostly clear (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has returned to end the weekend as high pressure continues to dominate the region and keep dry air in place. It has been a cooler afternoon however as many locations are sitting in the upper 50′s to low 60′s this afternoon, which is running a little below average for this time of year. We do look to stay dry to start out the week, but temperatures will quickly warm over the next few days.

Temperatures a little warmer for Monday afternoon (KPLC)

If you have plans to head out this evening make sure to take the jacket as temperatures will be cooling throughout the evening as skies remain mostly clear. We’ll fall back into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s by mid-late evening and continue to do so a little after midnight before changes arrive heading into Monday morning. What will be happening is winds turn more out of the east and southeast, which will bring back moisture to the area and actually warm us up heading into Monday morning, but it will remain relatively cool so don’t forget the jacket or light coat as you head out. Expect temperatures to be in the middle to upper 40′s as you head off to work and school as sunshine will help to warm us up for the afternoon. We’ll be very seasonable with highs climbing back into the middle to upper 60′s and expect a few clouds to return for the afternoon although these will be fair weather clouds with very low chances of bringing any rain.

Staying dry and warm for the upcoming week (KPLC)

The quiet weather pattern will continue for the majority of the week as high pressure sits off to our east and will continue to pump in moisture with southerly winds each afternoon and with highs staying in the middle to upper 70′s it will feel more like early summer than winter. Good news is rain chances remain fairly low for us as most of the rain stays off to the south. We can’t rule out a few passing showers or sprinkles by mid-week as high pressure slowly begins to weaken, but any substantial threat of rain looks to remain on the lower side as we see no cold fronts pushing through over the next 5 days. If you are looking for some cooler weather to get you more in the Holiday spirit there is some hope on the horizon as a pattern change looks to be likely heading into the second half of the ten day forecast.

A quiet weather week ahead thanks to high pressure (KPLC)

A cold front will begin to dive to the south as we head towards Friday bringing showers and storms to portions of Texas and this looks to be our next weather maker as we head into next weekend. Right now models continue to bring the chance for scattered showers and storms starting Saturday and lasting into early next week, but the timing of the front is something that will have to be ironed out as we get closer in time. Behind the front much cooler weather looks to build into the region and keep things feeling much nicer and seasonable for this time of year. For now get ready for a cool start to Monday morning before warmer weather rushes in for the rest of the week.

Rain totals and chances much lower for this week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.