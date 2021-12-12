Dec. 11 Election: Results for Beauregard and Allen parishes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results of the Dec. 11 election in Beauregard and Allen Parishes.

BEAUREGARD:

Parishwide School District - 9.25 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Result: PASSED

Yes: 1,141 (73%)

No: 418 (27%)

Purpose: Maintaining and operating public schools in said District, including, but without limitation, the acquisition and maintenance of text books and instructional aids.

Amount: Estimated $2,615,000 for an entire year.

Time Period: For a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031.

ALLEN:

Town of Oberlin - 15 Mills - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.

Result: NOT PASSED

Yes: 68 (40%)

No: 104 (60%)

Purpose: 60% of the proceeds be used for any lawful purpose of the Town and 40% of the proceeds to be used for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the waterworks system and the sewage collection and disposal system of the Town, including the acquisition of equipment therefor.

Amount: Estimated $88,861 for an entire year.

Time Period: For a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031.

Fire Protection District No. 4 Proposition (Tax Continuation)

Result: PASSED

Yes: 176 (83%)

No: 36 (17%)

Purpose: Acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes.

Amount: Estimated $198,800 for an entire year.

Time Period: For a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032.

