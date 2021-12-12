Dec. 11 Election: Calcasieu voters pass every tax renewal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A look at all the results from the Dec. 11 election in Calcasieu Parish.

Voters in Calcasieu Parish said yes to every decision on their ballots, including the special tax renewal for the school board.

PW School Board -- 9.52 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Result: Passed

Yes: 10,368 (79%)

No: 2,719 (21%)

Purpose: Providing additional support for maintenance and operation of the public schools of Calcasieu Parish.

Amount: Estimated to be $23,721,923 for one entire year

Time Period: Each year for a period of 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

PW Sales Tax District No. Two -- .5% S&U Tax Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Result: Passed

Yes: 8,881 (68%)

No: 4,167 (32%)

Purpose: The proceeds of the tax to be dedicated exclusively for offsetting losses of revenues from the State of Louisiana, and/or supplementing other revenues available to the District?

Amount: Estimated to be $31,511,635 for one entire year.

Time Period: Extend for a period of 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

PW Prop. (Burton Coliseum & Agricultural Services) -- 1.5 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Result: Passed

Yes: 9,517 (73%)

No: 3,558 (27%)

Purpose: For the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving Burton Coliseum, and for funding other agricultural and community services, as determined to be necessary and proper, and in the event the proposition carries, for authority to levy the renewed maintenance tax provided for herein?

Amount: Estimated to be $4,023,504 for one entire year.

Time Period: For a renewed period of ten years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2032

Sulphur Parks and Recreation -- 10.25 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Result: Passed

Yes: 1,997 (77%)

No: 599 (23%)

Purpose: Acquiring, constructing, improving maintaining or operating public buildings, community centers and golf courses within the District, including all equipment necessary thereto, title to which shall be in the public.

Amount: Collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $82,915.00 for one entire year.

Time Period: Not to exceed 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Iowa FPD No. 1 of Ward 8 Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Result: Passed

Yes: 195 (91%)

No: 19 (9%)

Purpose: Maintaining, operating and developing fire protection facilities, purchasing and repairing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection, including charges for fire hydrant rental and service all within the territorial limits of the District.

Amount: Estimated to be $82,915.00 for one entire year.

Time Period: Not to exceed 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Iowa FPD No. 1 of Ward 8 Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Result: Passed

Yes: 193 (91%)

No: 20 (9%)

Purpose: Maintaining, operating and developing fire protection facilities, and for purchasing and repairing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment, all within the territorial limits of the District.

Amount: Estimated to be $82,915.00 for one entire year.

Time Period: Not to exceed 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

School District No. 28 -- 9.87 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Result: Passed

Yes: 231 (84%)

No: 43 (16%)

Purpose: Acquiring, maintaining and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for said School District, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public.

Amount: Estimated to be $312,468 for one entire year.

Time Period: A period of 10 years beginning January 1, 2023.

