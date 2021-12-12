50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post

New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021, two months before her death at age 80.(Facebook)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The death of prolific New Orleans-born author Anne Rice was announced late Saturday (Dec. 11) in a touching social media post written by her son Christopher Rice.

Her son, an author himself, posted the news on his mother’s public Facebook page, where Anne Rice often interacted with her legions of fans. Christopher Rice wrote that his mother had died at age 80, “due to complications resulting from a stroke.”

The post did not say when Anne Rice suffered the stroke, nor where she was when she died. Rice moved from New Orleans to California years ago, but her former home at 3711 St. Charles Ave. remains a tourist attraction known as the “Anne Rice Mansion.”

The 8,747-square foot Victorian mansion near Amelia Street last was on the market in 2019 at a list price of $4.5 million. Orleans Parish assessor records list the home’s current owner as embattled nursing homes owner Bob Dean.

Anne Rice's former home is a Victorian mansion at 3711 St. Charles Ave.
Anne Rice's former home is a Victorian mansion at 3711 St. Charles Ave.(Realtor.com)

Christopher Rice wrote that his mother would be interred in the family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in a “private ceremony.” He said that a public “celebration of her life” would be held in New Orleans sometime in 2022.

Read the full post from Christopher Rice here:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Temperatures continue to cool for the evening making it perfect for some Gumbo
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives for Sunday, turning drier for the start of the week
Law Talk
Free legal advice offered over Lake Area radio waves
The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% -...
McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable
Police lights
One injured in Jennings shooting Saturday evening
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2021