SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2021.

Demonte Joseph Brooks, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Jeremiah Joseph Jones, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

David Wayne Beard, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation; domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Jerod Adric Bottoms, 38, DeRidder: Pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; direct contempt of court.

Charles Alexander Sholar, 23, Sunrise Beach, MI: Federal detainer.

Deangelo Demetress Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; attempted possession of marijuana, first offense; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; driver must be licensed; direct contempt of court.

Davon Razeal Allemand, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer; thet from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (3 charges); simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000 (3 charges).

Heather Paige Benoit, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Mary Nykole Labove, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jacoby Demon Rougeau, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer; direct contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Joseph Ryan Dupuis, 21, Lake Charles: First-degree rape.

Kimberly Leeann Sonnier, 35, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; criminal trespass.

Hosea Arthur Richard, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery.

Cory Daniel Thacker, 27, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; probation violation.

Becki Jo Zeringue, 35, Lafayatte: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

