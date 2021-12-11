McNeese students celebrate graduation Friday at Burton Coliseum.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Winter graduation is officially back, and as students get ready to turn their tassels, their future looks bright as companies continue to fill open positions.

Graduation hats created a wave of sorts as students took in all the “Pomp and Circumstance” Friday at Burton Coliseum.

“Amazing, I almost teared up a little bit,” said graduate Macie Spell.

It was much different from a year ago with fewer covid protocols, and a more positive outlook for students.

“After re-enrolling last year after sitting out for about five, six years and going through the midst of COVID, two hurricanes, a flood, and a freeze and actually McNeese getting some damage where we actually couldn’t attend in person and had to take classes online. I mean, to get to this point is an amazing feeling,” said graduate Malcolm Goodly.

For graduates like Goodly, they are going into the workforce with plenty of options.

“I’ve actually been applying,” he said. “I have possible three jobs that’s lined up, but it won’t be until January sometime. So in the meantime, I’m just still doing some hunting and putting in applications.”

Kayla Landry was just one of those who graduated Friday with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry.

“I’m not exactly sure what’s next,” Landry said. “But I have a few applications that I’ve done already, and I aspire to be a laboratory scientist.”

While some will join the workforce, others plan to continue their education.

“I actually work at an attorney’s office already,” said Macie Spell. “I’m thinking about going to law school.”

For McKaughly Wing, she tells 7 News she is going to grad school.

“I’m gonna go to grad school, and I’m gonna be doing research,” she said.

You may recall last year the university had to have six different commencement ceremonies.

This year there were two.

