FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives for Sunday, turning drier for the start of the week

We'll steadily see temperatures falling over the next few hours (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After morning showers and a few storms we have seen cooler weather quickly rushing in behind the front as temperatures continue to fall this afternoon and will do so through the evening as well. A drier pattern will begin to take shape as we head into the next several days with sunshine returning, but the cooler pattern last only a short time as the warmth and mugginess return by the middle of the week.

Temperatures continue to cool for the evening making it perfect for some Gumbo (KPLC)

If you plan on heading out this evening make sure to take a jacket or coat with you as it will be on the chilly side thanks to our cold front passing by with many of us sitting in the lower to middle 50′s. Our clouds will begin to thin over the course of the next few hours and especially into the overnight hours and if they do so quick enough we could deal with a little patchy frost especially north of I-10 where temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 30′s. For the rest of us expect lows in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s for Sunday morning, so make sure to keep the coat handy heading out the door early before sunshine helps to warm us into the afternoon. If you are a fan of the cooler weather the good news is Sunday will remain below average with many areas only in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Enjoy it while it last as high pressure will slowly slide to the east and help to bring moisture back into the area once again to start next week.

Drier weather settles in for the next few days (KPLC)

Thankfully the dry and quiet weather pattern looks to stick around for the majority of the upcoming week minus the chance for a few passing showers nearing late week as high pressure keeps things nice and quiet. It will however be on the warm side with many areas climbing back into the upper 70′s by Tuesday with a few locations even reaching close to 80 by late week. Outdoor plans look to be just fine over the course of the next 5 days with the lower rain chances sticking around, but if you expect it to feel like fall or even winter across the area it unfortunately won’t as it will be more like late spring or into the summer with the increase in humidity. Changes do look possible in the forecast for the second half as a cold front approaches the region by next weekend.

Above average temperatures arrive for much of next week (KPLC)

Looking at the long range and over the next 5-10 days another front looks to develop and push to the south as we head towards Friday and next Saturday, which could bring the threat of showers and storms back into the forecast. As of now models keep the better rain opportunities out of the forecast until Saturday and Sunday, but is definitely something we’ll have to keep an eye on as we get closer in time. It also appears that we could see a decrease in our temperatures behind the front, but that is something that will be determined as we get closer. For now keep the jackets and coats nearby as we see the cooler weather for the next 24 hours or so before a warmer trend settles in for the new week. Have a great Saturday evening and a wonderful Sunday!

We'll see a nice pattern shaping up to start next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

