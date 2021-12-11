50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fire engulfs Cajun Pools building on Sampson Street in Westlake

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A fire has engulfed a commercial building in Westlake.

A large number of firefighters are still battling the blaze in the 1600 block of Sampson Street.

The building housed Cajun Pools, RD Spell Incorporated and Forged in Bliss Nutrition.

KPLC has a crew on the scene and will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Major fire on Sampson Street in Westlake.
Major fire on Sampson Street in Westlake
McNeese students celebrate graduation Friday at Burton Coliseum.
McNeese students celebrate graduation Friday at Burton Coliseum
McNeese students celebrate graduation Friday at Burton Coliseum.
McNeese students celebrate graduation Friday at Burton Coliseum
A tale of two days for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few stronger storms possible early Saturday, turning cooler for Sunday