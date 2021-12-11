Fire engulfs Cajun Pools building on Sampson Street in Westlake

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A fire has engulfed a commercial building in Westlake.

A large number of firefighters are still battling the blaze in the 1600 block of Sampson Street.

The building housed Cajun Pools, RD Spell Incorporated and Forged in Bliss Nutrition.

KPLC has a crew on the scene and will have updates as they become available.

