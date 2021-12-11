Dec. 10 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Watch highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
BOYS FINALS
Westlake 56, Lake Arthur 47
South Beauregard 52, DeQuincy 40
St. Louis 48, Bunkie 41
Grand Lake 39, Johnson Bayou 33
Midland 53, Vinton 51
Merryville 74, Reeves 39
GIRLS FINALS
Barbe 39, Natchitoches Central 26
St. Louis 57, Lafayette 54
Grand Lake 51, Washington-Marion 39
Jennings 48, Lake Arthur 35
Hathaway 56, Westlake 28
Merryville 41, Leesville 39
