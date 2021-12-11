Advertisement

Dec. 10 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights

By Brady Renard
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Watch highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS FINALS

Westlake 56, Lake Arthur 47

South Beauregard 52, DeQuincy 40

St. Louis 48, Bunkie 41

Grand Lake 39, Johnson Bayou 33

Midland 53, Vinton 51

Merryville 74, Reeves 39

GIRLS FINALS

Barbe 39, Natchitoches Central 26

St. Louis 57, Lafayette 54

Grand Lake 51, Washington-Marion 39

Jennings 48, Lake Arthur 35

Hathaway 56, Westlake 28

Merryville 41, Leesville 39

