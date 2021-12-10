Waters Edge food pantry distribution serves 1200 people.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas music, groceries, and a line of cars.

“I got here at about seven o’clock this morning, and there were already some people ahead of me,” said resident Wade Harper.

Residents filled the parking lot over at Waters Edge in Lake Charles for their food giveaway.

“It’s crazy packed in here,” said volunteer Josh Quayhagen. “But we are just giving some love, spread some love around our community best we can.”

Thursday’s distribution started with a prayer.

“We opened up with prayer, thank god for all this. I love how just one person’s idea had a heart to feed some people, and then all of a sudden this happens, people start donating, supermarkets start donating, and now 500 cars are in line,” he said.

Quayhagen told 7 News this is their biggest food pantry to date.

“Our community is in need,” he said. “There’s lots of stuff going on. They got lots of stuff. Everybody’s gone through it over the past year, and I think people are still struggling to get back riding. Man, just to be able to help relieve some of that burden from families. Man, that’s huge.”

Kathleen Stoute was just one of those residents in line, and she tells me what this means to her.

“I have a great-granddaughter who was born deaf. She has the cochlear implant. Her mama’s staying with us right now, we really can use every bit we can get.”

For resident Wade Harper, he tells me he plans to share.

“I’m coming now because I know some people need, you know, and they cannot have, they don’t have the way to get out and come, so I come here, so I’ll pick up I’ll go back and share with them, you see.”

Quayhagen says they were giving out all kinds of foods, and desserts; he says they were also giving out water, candy canes, and little gifts for the Christmas season.

They were able to serve 1200 people.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.